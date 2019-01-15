Interim bail plea for Shahid’s release filed in NIA court

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Advocate Rajat Kumar, the counsel for detained Hurriyat Conference (M) leader Shahid-ul-Islam, has filed an interim bail plea for his release on humanitarian grounds before NIA court in Delhi.
Family sources said after Shahid-ul-Islam’s wife Nuzhat Shah survived a brain stroke at JVC hospital in Srinagar last Sunday, his counsel Advocate Rajat Kumar filed an interim bail plea for Shahid’s release on humanitarian grounds before the designated NIA Court in New Delhi.
Shahid along with about a dozen separatist leaders and a leading businessman were arrested by NIA in 2017. They have been lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail.
Meanwhile Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and conglomerate’s executive member Bilal Gani Lone called on ailing Nuzhat to enquire about her health condition. (KNS)