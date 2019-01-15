About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Interim bail plea for Shahid’s release filed in NIA court

Published at January 15, 2019 12:18 AM 0Comment(s)147views


Interim bail plea for Shahid’s release filed in NIA court

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 14:

Advocate Rajat Kumar, the counsel for detained Hurriyat Conference (M) leader Shahid-ul-Islam, has filed an interim bail plea for his release on humanitarian grounds before NIA court in Delhi.
Family sources said after Shahid-ul-Islam’s wife Nuzhat Shah survived a brain stroke at JVC hospital in Srinagar last Sunday, his counsel Advocate Rajat Kumar filed an interim bail plea for Shahid’s release on humanitarian grounds before the designated NIA Court in New Delhi.
Shahid along with about a dozen separatist leaders and a leading businessman were arrested by NIA in 2017. They have been lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail.
Meanwhile Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and conglomerate’s executive member Bilal Gani Lone called on ailing Nuzhat to enquire about her health condition. (KNS)

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top