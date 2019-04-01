Interactive session on Sufism, contemporary art ‘Tazkira’ held at Sgr

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Wajd the Sufi Magazine organized Tazkira, an interactive session on ‘Sufism and Contemporary Art’ here on Sunday. People from various fields attended the event.

Affan Yesvi, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Wajd, said the purpose of the event was to familiarize the youth with our rich culture. He said that it is wrong to regard Sufism as something different from Islam. He said that all Sufi saints were Islamic saints. Their teachings spring from Islam, and are highly relevant to the problems that faced by the world in the modern times.

Affan said such interactive sessions were an effort to celebrate the true message of peace, love, brotherhood and unity in a world. He said that it was very sad to see the some world crumbling to chaos and hatred through manufactured emotions like Islamophobia.

The event featured diverse speakers from various parts of life. They included noted social worker Roma Wani, ace international photographer Mukhtar Ahmad, writer and activist Mushtaq Ul Haq Sikander, journalist-cum-artist Nazir Ganie, columnist-writer Amir Sohail Wani and poets Mohsen bin Mushtaq and Rumuz. Various group and solo performances were held at the session.

Wajd, the first magazine of its kind in Asia, is a bi-annual magazine on Sufism. Wajd highlights the beautiful, peaceful, calming, creative and intensely soul satisfying spirituality inherent in the founding philosophy of Islam.

The speakers at Tazkira spoke on spiritualism and how they connect with it in their day-to-day life. The poets read out their poetry on the occasion. They said that their poetry springs from their faith, and is their connection to the divine. The Speakers spoke on theme Sufism and Contemporary art.

International photographer Mukhtar Ahmad said that he could feel his faith guiding him in his art. He said that it was his faith which enabled him to see the magical in the ordinary and capture it in his camera.

Roma Wani complemented team Wajd. She spoke about some deeply spiritual experiences of her life. She said that the teachings of her faith and the saints helped her deal with the challenges of her life with positivity and strength. The poet Rumuz said women must empower themselves and they must draw strength from their faith.

The event drew great appreciation from the large gathering. The participants hoped that more such events would be organized to inspire the youth about their glorious heritage.