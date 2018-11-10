About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Interactive session on diabetes & life style diseases held at Police Hospital

Published at November 10, 2018 12:48 AM 0Comment(s)384views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 09:

 Police Hospital PCR Kashmir Friday hosted a lecture on ‘Diabetes & Life Style Diseases’ in Police Hospital Auditorium Hall.
Prof. (Dr.) Bashir Ahmad Laway, DM, Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology SKIMS Soura, who was the guest speaker on the occasion, presented a lecture on Diabetes & Life Style Diseases.
The session was attended by a huge gathering including doctors, paramedics and patients.
Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Srinagar Dr. Bilal A. Raja conveyed his vote of thanks to the speaker and to the audience who showed their keen interest and attended the lecture.
The interactive session was also held wherein the patients and aspirants asked their queries which were replied to the best satisfaction by the speaker. The interactive session was coordinated by Dr. Feroze Ahmad consultant physician PHS and Dr. Ibrar Bashir, Medical Officer.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top