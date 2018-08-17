Inter-Zonal district level competitions begin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar 16, August:
Director General Youth Services & Sports, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad said Department of Youth Services and Sports is the prime Department encouraging and promoting sport culture in the State of Jammu and Kashmir and conducts sports tournaments in different disciplines throughout the year.
He said this year also the Department of Youth Services and Sports is quite enthusiastic about tapping and polishing sports talent in young boys and girls of the state.
While inaugurating the two-day Inter-zonal District Level Competitions in Martial Arts here, he emphasized the need of taking part in physical activities for better physical, mental and social development of the youth.
DG YS&S also announced on this occasion that better sports infrastructure and allied facilities will be kept available for the youth of the state as we have an encouraging number of talented sports persons in the discipline of Martial Arts.
He also applauded sports skills of those martial Art players who made whole J&K State feel proud by clinching 47 Medals at National Level during 2017-2018.
Joint Director Kashmir, Youth Services and Sports, Department, Bashir Ahmad while welcoming all the participating players expressed his joy over the mass participation of young students in such competitions. While giving details about the tournament he said about 500 boys and girls from different schools of Srinagar district are participating in the tournament. He also said that competitions will take place in Judo, Thang-tha, Kick-boxing, Vovenam, Sqay, Taekwondo, Tang-soo-do and Jeet-Kune-do.
Among other senior officials of Youth Services and Sports Department, Deputy Director Central Haji Mirza Hussain, Section Officer Haji Ajaz Ahmad and I/Publicity Officer Azhar Hajini weren also present on the inaugural Ceremony of the event.