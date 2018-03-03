About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Inter-village volleyball tournament held at Pulwama

Srinagar, 02 Mar 2018.

In an endeavour to engage youth and to integrate them with the mainstream, an inter-village Volleyball tournament was organised at Zasoo from 23 Feb to 28 Feb by Army.
The final match was played between Wani Warriors and Kumar legends and which later won comfortably. The match witnessed a splendid and true spirit of sportsmanship from both the teams. Such events keep youth engaged in positive activities ensure a peaceful environment in the area.

 

