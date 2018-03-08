Inter-University Wushu women medalist facilitated

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Prof. R. D Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu Wednesday felicitated Kriti Sharma who won bronze medal in the All India Inter-University Wushu (Women) Championship 2017-18 organized by the M.D.U Rohtak w.e.f 20th to 24th February,2018 in the presence Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba Director Sports & Physical Education, JU, Vikas Karlopia, P.D Singh and Jai Bharat.
Prof. Sharma congratulated Kirti Sharma for her achievement and advised her to work hard for better performance in future. (Photograph attached)
