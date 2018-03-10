Inter-University fencing Championship medalists facilitated

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu March 09:
Prof. R.D. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu Friday felicitated the players of the University Fencing team namely Shubam Sharma, Mohammad Muzamal, Kamal Kumar and Vikrant who won the Epee team bronze medal in the All India Inter-University Fencing Championship organized by the GNDU Amritsar during 17th to 19th January, 2018.
The players were felicitated in the presence of Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba Director Sports & Physical Education,JU, Sh. Akhilesh Sharma, and P.D Singh Team Manager.
Prof. Sharma lauded the efforts of the team players for winning the medal for the University and advised them to work hard for better performance in future.
0 Comment(s)