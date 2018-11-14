Inter-State youth exchange program begins at Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu Nov 13:
As part of the nationwide youth programme, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a multi color Youth Exchange and cultural program was organized by the J&K chapter of Nehru Yuva Kendra at Youth Hostel Nagrota here.
The inter-state Youth exchange programme was attended by about 80 boys and girls from different states of the country. A contingent of Young boys and girls from the state will participate in the same type of program which is scheduled to take place at Chennai.
The program was inaugurated by Director General of Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman who was chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the program. Speaking at the function he said that the main objective of the exchange programme is to encourage and celebrate unity in diversity, to promote national integration and to showcase heritage, customs, and traditions of the country. He assured full support to Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) by the Department Of Youth Services and Sports for the successful conduct of such programmes in future as well.
The program witnessed many colorfull musical items depicting cultural ethos of different states of the country.
Besides others Director Nehru Yuva Kendra S S Kashyap Program Coordinator (NYK) Nissar Ahmed and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.