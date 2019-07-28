About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 28, 2019 | Agencies

Inter-state narco smuggler held with 580 kgs of poppy straw

Kathua Police on Sunday arrested inter-state narco smuggler with 580 kilograms of poppy straw, a police Spokesperson said here.

"On a specific information one truck was intercepted and recovered 580 Kilograms Poppy straw from illegal possession of one Sikhwinder Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi Kapurthala, Punjab," police said.

A case under NDPS Act was registered and further investigations were underway, they added.

