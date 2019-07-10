Inter School U19 Girls tournament concludes at Bhaderwah

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Level Inter-School Tournament in the disciplines of Badminton, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Volley Ball and wrestling for girls concluded here today.

Over 160 girls drawn from different Govt. Hr. Sec. Schools of District Doda took part in the competitions, which were organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

The main objective of the competition was to select the teams of Doda District for the next level of competitions i.e Inter District Division Level Competitions.

In Badminton final, Dania Bashir of HSS Mohala beats Mehrul Nisa of HSS Sartingal.

In KhoKho final, GHSS Bhaderwah beat HSS Ghat.

In Kabaddi final, HSS Ghat beat Jodhpur and Volleyball final, HSS Chinta Beat HSS Chakrabati.