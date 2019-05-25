Inter School tournament begins at Udhampur

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Level Inter School tournament for boys and girls U/19 yrs in the discipline of Badminton, Table tennis, Chess and Yoga started today, at Subash Stadium in Udhampur.

As per an official, around 27 Boys drawn from different 14 institutions of district Udhampur took part in the Badminton Boys tournament, 3 Girls drawn from 2 schools of Udhampur took part in Table tennis, 8 Girls drawn from 5 schools of took part in Chess and 5 Boys participated in yoga event.

In Table tennis Girls U/19 yrs- Vanshika of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur bagged Fist position while Suman Singh Katoch of Happy Model Higher Secondary School Udhampur and Ujala Kumara of Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur got 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

The Badminton U/19yrs Boys contest was won by Jatin Sharma of Happy Model Higher Secondary School by defeating Mridul of APS.

The Chess Girls U/19yrs tournament was won by Divyanshi Rajput of Vijay Higher Secondary School Udhampur, while Isha Rani of Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur and Neha of APS Udhampur got 2nd and 3rd positions.

In Yoga Boys U/19 yrs, Rohit Singh of HSS Tikri bagged 1st position while Arun Kumar of HSS Boys Udhampur and Arun Kumar of HSS Boys Udhampur got 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

7 firms in Rajouri fined Rs 1, 14000 for violating Food Safety & Standards Act, the official added.