Inter School Karate tournament organised at Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsKathua, July 23:
District Youth Services & Sports department today organized District level Inter School U-19 Boys & Girls Karate tournament here at Sports Stadium.
ACR, Jitender Mishra, the chief guest said that tournaments provide platform to the youth to test their potential and prepare for national and international events.
He said Karate empowers people, particularly women, as they can fight back anti social elements. He advised all the youth to take part in sports to stay physically and mentally fit.
In today`s matches, Amanjot Singh of Kartar Public School Barnoti, Sumit Kumar of Little Angel School Kathua, Sanjay Kumar of Saint Paul Convent School Haripur, Sangam Ranyal and Achal of Little Angel School Kathua, Rajeshwar Singh and Aman Singh of Government Higher Secondary School boys Kathua, Harpreet Singh of Kartar Public School Barnoti got first position in below 50, 54, 58, 62, 66, 70, 73 and 78 kg weight categories respectively. Rahil Sharma, of KPS Barnoti, excelled in above 82 kg category.
Meanwhile, the trials of Hockey and competitions for table tennis were organised at Sports Stadium, Hira Nagar and DAV Lachhipur respectively. Around 70 players of various schools of the district participated in these events.
All these sports activities were held under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Subash Chander Bhardwaj.
The matches were officiated by Punjab Singh, Pankaj Spolia, Ramesh, Gurusharan Singh and Rakesh Manhas.