Inter-school football tourney kick starts at Kupwara

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Youth Service Sports Kupwara Monday kick-started Inter -school football tournament, at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School Kupwara.

The tournament will end on 9th of July. More than 640 students from various schools of the district are participating in the tournament.

The tournament will run under the overall supervision of District Youth Service Sports Officer, Haji Gh Hassan Mir and was today thrown open by Physical Teacher Zone Kupwara, Ab Ahad Pyar.

Forty teams under the different age group including under 14, 17 and 19 will participate in the tournament.