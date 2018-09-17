Inter-School cricket tournament begins at Balapur

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 16 Sep:
Cricket has huge fan following among students of Shopian and Pulwama and this idea was capitalised to foster competitive spirit amongst students of various schools in the district by organising Inter School Cricket Tournament.
The Tournament which commenced on 15 September 2018 is being organised by the Army at Army Goodwill School Balapur in which six schools namely AGS Balapur, Govt High School Zawoora, Govt Upper Primary School Balapur, Dawood Memorial Institute Ganaupura, Gunj Baksh Aarhama and Mol Mi Insaniyat Shirmal are participating.
The matches will be played on a knockout basis and the finale is scheduled on 20 Sept 2018. The tournament will provide a good platform to the budding and emerging players of the region and will also highlight the importance of sports along with academics to nourish a healthy mind in a healthy body.