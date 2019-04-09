About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inter-group cricket tournament begins at Islamia College

Continuing with its programme of mass participation of students in the sports activities the Department of Physical Education Islamia College kick started the inter group cricket tournament for its students at Islamia College cricket field on Monday morning.
Prof. Nasreen Qureshi senior member College Sports Committee declared the tournament open after the introduction with players of both the teams of ICS Reds and ICS Yellows.
Yellow team won the toss and they decided to bowl first.
Batting first ICS Reds scored 218 runs in allotted 25 overs for the loss of 5 wickets.
Aijaz scored 66 runs and Haris 53 runs. For ICS Yellows Junaid took 3 wickets. Chasing a target of 219 runs, Yellows team scored the runs in 23.5 overs losing 9 wickets in the process.
Tanvir with 47 run and Junaid with 44 runs were the prominant scorers. For Reds team Owais took 3 and Kamran 2 wickets. Junaid the Captain of ICS Yellows was adjudged the man of the match for his alround performance.
Tomorrow ICS Greens will face ICS Oranges in the second match of the tournament. These inter group tournament are being organised by the Department of Physical Education of the college.

