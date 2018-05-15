About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Inter-Group badminton tourney concludes at Islamia College

Published at May 15, 2018 04:17 AM 0Comment(s)447views


Inter-Group badminton tourney concludes at Islamia College

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 The finals of the inter-group badminton tournament of Islamia College was played between ICS Oranges and ICS Whites groups at the college Badminton courts. ICS Oranges emerged winners after a keenly fought final match between the two and won it by 2:1 games.
For the Oranges group, Faisal won the singles and the pair of Showkat and Rashid won the doubles match for their team. Faizan won the only singles for his team ICS Whites
The in-charge principal of the college Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Bhat and Convenor Sports Committee Prof. Shamim Ah Shamim distributed the trophies among the runners up and the winners at the conclusion of the match.
From Wednesday the inter group football tournament is being organised for the college students. These tournaments are being organised by the department of Physical Education of the college.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top