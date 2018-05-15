Inter-Group badminton tourney concludes at Islamia College

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The finals of the inter-group badminton tournament of Islamia College was played between ICS Oranges and ICS Whites groups at the college Badminton courts. ICS Oranges emerged winners after a keenly fought final match between the two and won it by 2:1 games.
For the Oranges group, Faisal won the singles and the pair of Showkat and Rashid won the doubles match for their team. Faizan won the only singles for his team ICS Whites
The in-charge principal of the college Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Bhat and Convenor Sports Committee Prof. Shamim Ah Shamim distributed the trophies among the runners up and the winners at the conclusion of the match.
From Wednesday the inter group football tournament is being organised for the college students. These tournaments are being organised by the department of Physical Education of the college.