Inter-faith harmony need of the hour: KVI

Srinagar:
Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has stressed on the need to promote harmony between people of different faiths.
“Promoting harmony through interfaith dialogue is needed more than ever before. The hate crimes, extremism and mistrust have affected the faith communities. These are anti-peace and have resulted in conflicts. Serious concern needs to be shown about Islamophobia and anti-semitism,” said Secretary KVI Javid Kakroo while addressing an Inter-faith meeting at Birmingham.
Stating that mutual respect and tolerance are vital for promotion of harmony, he said: “Interfaith refers to a process of cooperative, constructive and positive interaction between people professing different religious faiths, traditions or spiritual beliefs.”
“Political, social and cultural organisations have a wider space to promote harmony between different faith communities. Bringing different groups together and strengthening communication channels through effective dialogue will go a long way in achieving the objectives pursued by interfaith,” he added.
Seeking to dispel the misconception about Islam, he invoked Holy Quran to underline that there is no compulsion in religion.
Referring to the harmony between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits, Kakroo said, “Under a conspiracy two major religious communities of Kashmir have been distanced from each other. Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has started a process to bring the two communities together and revive the harmony and ‘milchar’ (Kashmiri term for mutual love and respect).”