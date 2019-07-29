Inter-district tennis cricket begins

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inter District Province level Tennis Cricket began here at Sports Stadium Budgam in which 65 players from five districts are participating.

The selectors the department will identify the players of Kashmir division to form a Kashmir province team who will represent Kashmir Division in inter-division tournament.

The tournament is organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports District Budgam

On the first day, Kupwara defeated Anantnag by nine wickets, Ganderbal defeated Budgam by 9 wickets while as Srinagar defeated Anantnag by 7 wickets.