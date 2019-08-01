About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inter-District Provincial Level Football tourney concludes at Baramulla

A week long Inter-district provincial level football competition today concluded at Showket Ali Stadium Baramulla. Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez was the chief guest on the occasion.
Director General YSS Dr Shakeel ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, SSP Abdul Quyoom, ADC, District and Sectoral officers, Chairman MC Baramulla besides a huge gathering of students, teachers and other prominent sections attended the function.
Final football match under 17 category was played between Srinagar and Bandipora teams. The match was won by Srinagar by 3-0.
The week long tournament started on 24 July in which about 27 teams comprising of 380 players of Kashmir province participated in three different categories viz U- 14, U- 17 and U- 19.
Colourful cultural items were presented by the students on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest complimented the participants and said that such events enable our youth to channelize their potential in a positive direction. He said that sports activities have a profound and significant impact on the social and mental development of our youth besides urging them to participate with more frequency in such events.
Reiterating upon the Govt’s commitment of developing sports infrastructure, Secretary said that various sports activities are being organized across the length and breadth of the state with the aim to inculcate the sports passion among our youth. Moreover, he stressed for adopting sports as career opportunity in order to bring laurels for the Country in general and the State in particular.
“There is no dearth of talent in district Baramulla. It needs to be harnessed in a positive way so that youth get a chance to display their skills and move ahead”, the Secretary added.
Earlier, Sarmand Hafeez held an interactive session with the players who put forth their views concerning sports.
Deputy Commissioner, in his address expressed gratitude to the participants and assured every possible support from the district administration in promoting sports culture. He also announced a free picnic for the participating players.
Later, prizes were distributed among the best performing for their felicitation.

