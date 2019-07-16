About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inter-district Kho Kho tournament concludes

DG YSS distributes trophies, medals among winners, participants 

 On the concluding day of inter District Kho Kho tournament Director General Youth services and sports Dr. saleem U Rahman witnessed a Final Match of Under 17 age group category of District Budgam and Baramulla. Team Baramulla clinched the trophy by scoring 3 points.Earlier in two other finals of different age group categories,Baramullah secured first place and Budagam Second in under 14 Boys section while as in under 19 Boys section Budgam clinched the trophy by defeating their opponent District Baramulla by 6 points ,District Srinagar managed third place in this category.
The Chief Guest Dr.Saleem u Rahman in his adress appreciated the Department for organizing such events that provide a platform to the youth to explore their talent in the field of sports. He showed keen interest for upliftment of sports infrastructure throughout the State, so that the sports arena comes up with best results not only at National competitions but at international level as well. while providing the details one of the official from Distrct Yot Services and sports Office Budgam namely MohdAyoub Khan said that 56 teams from the whole division participate in the event .Besides it the services of more than 70 officials including NYC's & REK's of the Department of Youth Services & Sports were utilized for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

 

