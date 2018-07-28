Inter-district boxing, karate championship to begin from August 2 in Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL, JULY 27:
District Kargil is all set to host the State-level inter-district championship in the discipline of boxing and karate for all age groups of boys and girls from August 2, 2018.
In this connection, on the directions of Deputy Commission and Chief Executive Officer LAHDC, Kargil, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil Kachoo Imityaz Khan today convened a meeting of various district level heads of the Departments to review the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of the event.
Nearly, 250 players from 19 districts of the State shall participate in the championship.
During the meeting, various committees were constituted for hosting the event successfully.
The meeting also reviewed security arrangements, boarding and lodging, supply of drinking water, power and sanitary facilities besides transportation and refreshment arrangements for participants.
The ADC asked the concerned to ensure availability of medical staff and ambulance with first aid facilities. He stressed for utilizing services of media coverage of the event besides installation of hoardings at different prominent public places.
The ADC directed the Information Department to ensure installation of Public Address System at Indoor Stadium Kargil besides also to ensure the media coverage of the event in both print and electronic media.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Education Officer, Kargil Mussa Mohammad, Executive Engineer PDD Mohammad Altaf, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Mohammad Hussain, AD Information Abdul Ahad Bhat and other concerned.