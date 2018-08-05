Inter-district Boxing, Karate championship concludes in Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL, AUGUST 04:
State-level inter-district boxing and karate championship-2018 for all age groups of boys and girls concluded today here at Indoor Stadium.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kargil, Tsering Gyalpo attended the closing ceremony of the event. He said that the organizing of state-level championship in the district would provide a platform to the youth to achieve excellence in the sports and also help in promoting sports culture.
He said holding of such events will also help players to get chance to compete at national and international level.
The tournament was inaugurated on August 02, 2018 by the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer LAHDC Kargil.
The Kargil district won both boxing and karate games while as Leh district bagged 2nd position and Jammu district got the 3rd position.
The SSP felicitated the teams who participated in the event and showed the best performance during the tourney.
Senior officers of YSS Department and district administration and a good number of sportspersons were present on the occasion.