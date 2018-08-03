Inter-district Boxing, Karate Championship commences in Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL, AUGUST 02:
Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, LAHDC Kagil, Vikas Kundal today inaugurated the State Level inter-district championship in the discipline of Boxing and Karate for all age groups of boys and girls at Indoor Stadium Kargil here. Deputy Director, Youth Services and Sports, Hajji Mirza was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.
In the event, teams from 12 districts of the State comprising more than 250 players are participating and the matches would be played at Indoor Stadium Kargil.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the main aim of organizing such tournament in the district Kargil is to nourish the sports talent and development of team spirit in the youth of the district.
He advised the youth to take part in the sports activities so that they can prove their mettle in State and national level sports. He said talent is present among the youth of the state adding that the need of the hour is to one the ability of the youth by providing them the opportunities of competing with national and international players so that they can make a mark and bring laurels to the state.
Asking the organizers to organize similar tournaments in other parts of the district in future, he said that such events provide a plate form to the local youth to take part in the state level championships.
Deputy Commissioner directed the Youth Services and Sports Department to ensure proper boarding and lodging arrangements to the participating players during their stay.