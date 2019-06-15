June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Zakura campus enters semis

Kashmir University Zakura campus entered semi finals of the ongoing inter-department football tournament conducted by directorate of physical education and sports University of Kashmir.

The match was played in the football ground at main campus university of Kashmir.

Zakura campus defeated Department of Electronics in quarter final by 6-0 goals. Mohsin scored two while as Labib, Moomin, Saif and Basil scored one goal each.

Director IoT Prof GM Bhat and Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali encouraged and congratulated the team for great success and hoped that IoT Zakura campus will perform better in all the sports activities.

In another sports event, Zakura campus secured 1st and 2nd position in inter-department road race organised by the Directorate of Physical Education University of Kashmir. Saqib from Electrical Engineering secured 1st and Mehraj ud Din of Mechanical Engineering secured 2nd position.