Inter-college Volleyball tournament for women concludes

Ganderbal College lifts trophy
Srinagar:
In the final clash of Inter college Volleyball tournament for women, GDC Ganderbal and Women’s College M.A.Road Srinagar battled for the crown on Friday.
GDC Ganderbal defeated Women's College M.A.Road by 3 sets to 1. Sabreena, Tanqeera and Rohi from GDC Ganderbal outplayed Sadiya, Wajahat and Suriya of Women's College M.A.Road.
At the prize distribution, Assistant Directors of the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Tausif Bhat distributed prizes among the players.
On the occasion, the Assistant Directors thanked the Referees comprising Anas, Danish, and Mohsin for the smooth conduct of tournament.
They also assured players that before leaving for the Inter Varsity Tournament the players will be given proper training during coaching camp.