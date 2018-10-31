Inter-college hockey championship concludes

GDC Baramulla retains title
Rising Kashmir News
Inter College Hockey tournament concluded here at University of Kashmir. The event was organised by Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir.
The final match of the tournament was played between GDC Ganderbal and GDC Baramulla on Tuesday, in which the latter outplayed GDC Ganderbal by 3- 0, thereby clinched the Inter College Hockey (Men) Championship 2018.
The event was graced by Dr. Nisar Ahmad Khan, Coordinator Sports, Dr. Surjeet Singh, Coordinator MPED as chief guest and guest of honour. Dr. Nisar Ahmad Khan, while speaking on the occasion congratulated GDC Baramulla as well as GDC Ganderbal team for making it to the finals of the tournament and displaying a splendid performance in the final. He further emphasized upon the revival of the National sport in the affilated colleges of the University . He further went on to State that Directorate will hold a coaching camp for the selected probables for the fourthcoming North Zone Inter University Hockey Championship 2018 to be held at AMU, Aligarh tentatively w.e.f November 19, 2018 onwards. Moreover, he announced that Directorate is contemplating to conduct 5 aside Hockey tournament (Men & Women) in the 2nd week of November, thereby acting as catalyst to attract the students of the college's towards the National sport.
The medal distribution ceremony was held at ground "B" of the University.
The Medals and trophies were distributed among the winner up and runner's up teams by Dr. Nisar Ahmad Khan, Dr. Surjeet Singh and Tausif Ahmad Bhat.
The tournament was conducted under the supervision of Hockey coach of Kashmir University, Harbinder Singh.