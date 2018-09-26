About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Inter-college football tournament begins at Kashmir University

September 26, 2018


Srinagar:

Inter college football tournament men kick started at university of Kashmir in which as many as 32 colleges from Kashmir division are participating.
On the first day of the event, four matches were scheduled to be played.
In first Match Islamia College defeated GDC Kangan by 4-0 goals. In second Match, GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Sumbal by 3 goals to 1. In third Match, GDC Sogam got walkover as GDC Shopian didn’t turn up. In fourth Match, GDC Chari Shareef defeated GDC Bijbeharia by 3 - 1 in the tie breaker. The tournament is being organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports university of Kashmir.

