Inter College 'Bait Bazi Competition' held at Women's College Baramulla

July 26, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

The Department of Urdu, Govt. Degree College for Women Baramulla organized a provincial level ‘Inter College Bait Bazi Competition’ in the college auditorium with people from all walks of life participating enthusiastically.

An official at Women's College Baramulla said that around ten colleges of the valley participated in the event with exemplary zeal and zest.

On this occasion Prof. Shafiqa Parveen, former Director, Directorate of Distance Education was the Chief Guest.

In his introductory speech, Dr Mohammad Yousuf, Head, Department of Urdu Women's College Baramulla emphasized the need of promoting Urdu language and literature through the promotion of its various forgotten genres.

Dr Neelofar Bhat, Head, Department of Psychology, in her welcome address expressed gratitude to the organizers and the guests.

Selected students of the Music Department of the college presented ‘College Tarana’ which was followed by the reading of Kalam-I Iqbal by a student.

The Bait Bazi competition, hosted by Ahmed Shadab, faculty of the college, comprised of four rounds, including semifinal and final.

After thorough scrutiny by the jury, Habba Khatoon team of Govt. Degree College for Women, Baramulla was declared first position holder while as Hakeem Manzoor team of Govt. Degree College, Hadipora and Lal Dad team of Govt. Degree College for Women, Baramulla was declared second and third, respectively.

The guest speaker, Dr Mushtaq Haider, faculty of the Department of Urdu, University of Kashmir, and a leading literary critique in his brief and resourceful talk highlighted the importance of Poetry in the contemporary world.

Prof. Shafiqa Parveen, former Director, Directorate of Distance Education lauded the efforts of the organizers and encouraged all stakeholders in academia to ensure the conservation of the rich cultural heritage by way of preserving and promoting Urdu language in the face of threats unleashed by dominant foreign languages.

Prof Abdul Rashid Khan, former HoD Urdu, Govt. Degree College Beerwah and Dr Sayed Anayat Geelani, faculty at Women’s College Sopore also enlightened the audience with their words of wisdom.

Prof. Fahmeeda Bano, Principal of the college, in her presidential remarks expressed satisfaction over the engaging performance of the participating teams and organizers. She reiterated her pledge to promote languages in general and Urdu language in particular.

The program concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Dr Mansoor ul Haq, faculty in the Department of Urdu. The event was moderated by Dr Rahmatullah Mir, a faculty member of the college.

