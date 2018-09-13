Inter-College Badminton Tourney Concludes

Islamia College lifts trophy
Rising Kashmir News
Inter College Badminton (Men) Championship concluded here on Wednesday at Women's College Nawakadal Srinagar.
The tournament was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir. The event saw an overwhelming participation of as many as 33 affiliated colleges of the University.
The final match of the tournament was played today between Islamia College of Science & Commerce, Srinagar and SP College Srinagar, in which former defeated former by 2-1 .
In the first singles Aadham of S P College defeated Faisal of Islamia College with score reading 21:13, 21:17. In the second singles match Asif of Islamia College defeated Adil by 2: 0 with score reading 21:9, 21:13. The match was then decided in the doubles which Islamia college won after fighting hard with the scores 21: 18, 23:25, 21:19. Islamia College won the match by 2:1.
In-charge Principal Women's College Nawakadal was chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the gathering, he congratulated both the teams for making it to the final of the tournament particularly the winning team.
He also said that their college shall always be vibrant for the promotion of sports and development of sports culture among state colleges.
The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Badminton hall of the College.
Medals and trophies were distributed among the winner up and runner up teams by In-charge Principal, Women's College Nawakadal.
Harbinder Singh, Senior coach, proposed vote of thanks on behalf of the Director, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports. He thanked principal, Women's college Nawakadal Srinagar for being very supportive, cooperative, cordial and vibrant in making the event a grand success.
He also thanked principals of all the colleges, Physical Directors, Staff of the Directorate and officials of the tournament for making the event a grand success.
The tournament was conducted under the supervision of Sports Assistant Surjeet Kour.