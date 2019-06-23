Inter-block youth activities under Khelo India concludes in Bandipora

June 23, 2019 |

DC gives away prizes among winners, runner-ups

District Youth Services and Sports Department Saturday organised closing ceremony of Inter-block youth activities under Khelo India initiative for Peace and Development.

District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza was the chief guest on the occasion while Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik and Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad were guest of honour on the occasion. Mohammad Shafiq Chesti, Youth Services and Sports Officer Bandipora was also present on the occasion.

The guests gave away prizes among the players who showed exemplary performance in several games. Cricket Track Suits were provided to the players of four cricket teams, Uniforms to three position holders while sports kits including footballs, volleyballs, sports shoes, uniforms and trophies were also distributed among the winners and runners-up teams

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Bandipora expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation of youth in sports activities in the district. He said Bandipora has got good talent and the youth have proved their metal in several fields including kick-boxing football and other sports activities. He said the sports the aim of organising such events is to provide a platform to youth to showcase the collective talent rather than only recognising winners. He said youth can play a vital role in involving the strength of character, leadership, harmony and sacrifice as a consolidated unit.

He said under the initiative of Khelo-India, 13932 youth including students have participated in several sports activities including 2443 in football, volleyball and cricket at block and inter-block level while 93 players have participated in state-level championships.

He said the departmental activities are in full bloom at zonal and district level as sports activities of U-14, U-17 and U-19 age groups are in progress and the physical education staff is trying its best to put in efforts for smooth, safe and result oriented achievements in the field of sports.

Mirza said the department has registered 86 Cricket and 55 Football teams from 12 blocks of the district to participate in inter- Panchayat competitions besides chess and carom teams from 151 Panchayats of the district.

He said a comprehensive plan for youth top participate at Panchayat, block and inter-block level has been formulated for sports events of athletics, volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, badminton and tug of war. He said sports infrastructure is being developed at Panchayat level as the Rural Development Department has taken up the development of playfields in 151 Panchayats of district Bandipora out of which 86 playfields are in playing condition while 68 works are being taken up during the current financial year.