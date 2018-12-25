Inter Battalion Sports Meet from Dec 26

Aim is to find new talent for Inter Zonal, State, National level tournaments: IGP Armed Jammu
Aim is to find new talent for Inter Zonal, State, National level tournaments: IGP Armed Jammu
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 24:
Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing Inter Battalion Sports Meet-2018 from 26th to 30th of this month. ADGP Armed J&K will be the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony. This was stated by IGP armed, Jammu Shri Danesh Rana in a press conference at PHQ lawns here today.
He said J&K Police has over the years been organising Inter Battalion Sports Meet as part of its Annual Sports Calendar. The aim of conducting this meet is to find young, energetic and outstanding talent who in future will be representing J&K Armed Police in the forthcoming Inter Zonal Sports Meet besides will also prove their mettle at State and National level tournaments.
He said 33 Battalions of Armed Police are participating in the event and added that suitable arrangements with regard to their reception, accommodation, transport and other allied facilities have been put in place. Various committees have been constituted, so that participating contingents may not face any problems during their participation in the event, he added.
The IGP said that, J&K Police has to its credit of successfully organising mega sports events of National level viz 66th B.N. Mullik All India Police Football Championship at Jammu and added that during the current year Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament 2018 and Run for Peace at Srinagar was also organized. J&K Police is uplifting its sports infrastructure and equipment by keeping Modern facilities available to J&K Police personnel, he added.
He further said that Inter Battalion Sports Meet is a step further to promote sports culture among our Jawans/officials adding that participating Jawans in the Inter Battalion Sports Meet 2018 belonging to different parts of the state and representing their Battalions located in different parts within the state get an opportunity to intermingle.
The participants will be taking part in Basketball, Volleyball, Tug-of-War, Boxing, Wrestling, Judo, Weightlifting, Football, Handball, Kabaddi, Wushu, Hockey, Shooting, Athletic, Badminton, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis and Archery during the five daylong event. The games will be played as per the rules and regulations of All India Police Central Sports Board, the IGP added.