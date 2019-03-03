Intention of air strike was to send out a message, not kill: Ahluwalia

Press Trust of IndiaKolkata
Amid the opposition's demand for proof on the Centre's claims of militant camp strikes in Pakistan, Union Minister S S Ahluwalia has said the purpose of the strike was not to cause human casualty but to send out the message that India is capable of hitting deep inside enemy lines.
Ahluwalia said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any government spokesperson had given any figure on casualty of air strikes. Rather, it was the Indian media and social media where the unconfirmed figures of militant killed were being circulated, he said.
The minister of state for electronics and information technology said the intention of the strike was to send out a message that India is capable of destruction in Pakistan's own backyard if needed. We didn't want any human casualty, he said.