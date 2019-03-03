About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Intention of air strike was to send out a message, not kill: Ahluwalia

Published at March 03, 2019 04:22 PM 0Comment(s)2160views


Press Trust of India

Kolkata

Amid the opposition's demand for proof on the Centre's claims of militant camp strikes in Pakistan, Union Minister S S Ahluwalia has said the purpose of the strike was not to cause human casualty but to send out the message that India is capable of hitting deep inside enemy lines.

Ahluwalia said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any government spokesperson had given any figure on casualty of air strikes. Rather, it was the Indian media and social media where the unconfirmed figures of militant killed were being circulated, he said.

 "I have seen reports in Indian media and international media and also what Modi-ji had said. After the air strike, there was a rally by Modi-ji and he didn't say anything on the casualty figures. I want to ask if Modi-ji, or any government spokesperson, or our party president Amit Shah has given any figures?" he asked reporters in Siliguri on Saturday.

The minister of state for electronics and information technology said the intention of the strike was to send out a message that India is capable of destruction in Pakistan's own backyard if needed. We didn't want any human casualty, he said.

 

