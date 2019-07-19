Intensify anti-encroachment drive throughout the district: DDC Ganderbal

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan Thursday directed the revenue officials to intensify anti-encroachment drive throughout the district.

The official spokesperson said, Khan gave the directions in a meeting attended by ADC, ACR, all Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars besides Patwaris of the district.

On the occasion, DDC directed all the revenue officials to take strict action against encroachers and illegal occupants on State land and Kahcharie and demolish all such illegal structures.

While directing intensifying the anti-encroachment drives on a daily basis, DDC said that retrieved land could be utilized for a public purpose as per local demand.

The revenue officials including patwaris were directed to share the details of retrieved land to the DC Office on a daily basis.

During the meeting, several other revenue issues including progress of jamabandi, the conduct of mutation camps, irrigation census, scanning and modernization of land records, stone crusher survey, inventory of migrant immobile property, derivation of Revenue papers for various projects of land acquisition, etc. were also discussed threadbare.

The DDC directed the concerned officials to increase public outreach and ensure quick redressal of public grievances and urged for organizing regular Mutation camps in the field at village level and stressed on proper maintenance and early updation of revenue records on priority.

He further asked the concerned officers to expedite the process of pending jamabandis.

