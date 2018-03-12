Intensified pulse police immunization program carried out across JK

• Polio drops administered to 20,17,178 children at 11,527 booths
• 1,03,359 children being covered under PPIP in Budgam
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 11:
Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat today kick started the second round of IPPI program from Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar by administering polio drops to children.
Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Pawan Kotwal and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.
A model pulse polio camp was organized by the Department in the premises of Gandhi Nagar Hospital, wherein scores of children below the age of 5 years were administered the doses of pulse polio.
Speaking on the occasion Bali reiterated the commitment of the Health department in keeping the state polio free.
“Although there are no cases of polio in the state since 2010, the efforts for eradication need to be sustained in view of risk from neighbouring countries,” he said.
He complimented the department for such vast coverage and reach, and said that education levels have helped the state in mobilizing the general public for immunization. The health Minister said unless eradication of polio in neighbouring countries is achieved the department needs to work relentlessly for keeping polio at bay in the country.
In Kashmir division elaborate arrangements were made by the respective district administrations to carry out the anti-polio drive successfully for which polio booths were set up and health workers were deployed at the block, Tehsil and district levels across the Division. At Srinagar, District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah started the campaign at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital, Rainawari. More than 187173 children would be covered under the programme in the district for which a number of employees and volunteers were deputed across the district. In order to ensure that cent percent target is achieved, the District Development Commissioner directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to constitute mobile teams for conducting door-to-door surveys in the district.
At Budgam, District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Harun Malik inaugurated the pulse polio programme at Chief Medical Officer's Office here. Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Tehmeena Bukhari, District Immunization Officer, Dr. Nighat and other officials were also present on the occasion. After launching the drive, DC Budgam Harun Malik said that as many as 103359 (children up to 0-5 years age group) are being covered under Pulse Polio Immunization Programme in district Budgam. He said that for this purpose, 2429 manpower which included Health Workers, ASHA workers, ICDS workers and voluntaries are being deployed at 622 booths including 09 transit teams, 57 had to reach area booths and two slums in ten Medical Blocks of district Budgam. Medical Superintendent, DTO, DIO, DPMU and other staff members were also present on the launching occasion. In the district 2429 workers comprising 1059 Health Workers, 693 ASHA workers, 760 ICDS workers and 266 voluntaries are being deployed at 622 Booths which include nine transit teams as well have been deployed for the purpose.
At Ganderbal, Additional District Development Commissioner, N.A Baba inaugurated the immunization programme by administering pulse polio drops to a newborn at District Hospital here. Approximately 45780 children are to be covered under the programme. Besides, 323 health workers, 340 ICDS workers, 258 Asha workers, 46 Supervisors and 19 voluntary workers have been also deployed on duty for conducting the drive successfully.
At Anantnag, District Development Commissioner, Muhammad Younis Malik, launched the drive with an aim to eradicate the disease from the district by administering drops to children at Maternity and Child Care hospital here. Around 1, 37,256 below five years-of-age children would be immunized during the campaign. For successful conduct of the drive, 2,600 employees including health workers, ASHA workers, Anganwari workers and teachers have been deployed at 650 vaccination booths.
At Shopian, the IIPI phase-II campaign commenced today with Chief Medical Officer administering oral vaccines to children at district hospital here. It was said that 43371 children in the age group of 0-5 years are the target of the immunization drive for which 215 pulse polio centres have been established and seven transit camps, 11 mobile teams along with 42 supervisors have been deployed on duty for achieving cent percent target.
At Pulwama, Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Muhammad Dar kick-started the anti-polio drive at Old Hospital here.
As many as is 92064 children in the age group of 0-5 years are being covered under the IPPI-2018 phase second. Around 472 booths have been set up in different areas across the district for which 534 ASHA workers, 573 Anganwari workers, 759 Health workers, and 95 supervisors have been deployed on duty.
The IPPI programme was also held at SDH Tral, SDH Pampore, Community Health Centre Rajpora and all medical blocks of the district.
At Kulgam, the second round of the anti-polio drive was launched by Deputy Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella by administering pulse polio drops to newborn infants at district hospital here.
As many as 88514 children in the age group of 0-5 years are being covered under IPPI programme 2nd in the district for which 508 vaccine booths have been set up and 1016 health workers, 645 ASHA workers, 367 Anganwari workers and 101 Supervisors have been deployed on duty.
Similar vaccination programmes were held at all the medical block headquarters including Qazigund, DH Pora, Yaripora and Quimoh in the district.
At Baramulla, the anti-polio drive was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner, Dr. Nassir Ahmad Naqash, who gave oral vaccines to a newborn at the district hospital. A total of 157326 children are to be immunized during the second phase of the IPPI in the district, for which 870 vaccination booths have been established. As many as 3313 workers including Anganwari, ASHA and volunteers were deployed by the district administration for carrying out the campaign effectively.
At Kupwara, Chief Medical Officer kicked-off the pulse polio campaign at the sub-district hospital where he administered vaccines to newborns. It was said that 1, 36,262 children would be covered under the programme for which a number of polio booths and health workers and volunteers along with supervisory staff have been engaged for the successful conduct of the drive.
At Bandipora, the second round of the anti-polio campaign was launched by Chief Medical Officer by administering vaccines to children at the district hospital. A total of 65000 children under the age of 5 years are target of the drive. It was said that 325 vaccination booths have been established in the district for which 1300 workers from Health, ICDS, Education Department and volunteers along with supervisors have been deployed in the district.
