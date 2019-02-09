Intense cold wave grips Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave gripped Kashmir Valley on Saturday as the minimum temperatures dropped across the state due to clear night sky.
According to Meteorological department the weather is expected to remain cold and dry during the next three days, but maximum temperatures will improve during this period.
It was minus 5.7 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, while Pahalgam recorded minus 12.7 degree Celsius and Gulmarg recorded minus 14.4 degree Celsius.
Leh recorded minus 15.0 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 19.4 and Drass minus 26.8 as their minimum temperatures.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was 4.0 degrees Celsius, Katra town 4.8, Batote minus 1.6, Bannihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah minus 4.4 degree Celsius.
(Representional picture)