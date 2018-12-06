Intense cold wave continues in Ladakh, min temperatures below freezing point in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave continued on Thursday across the Ladakh region with Leh recording minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said.
He said the minimum temperatures remained below freezing point in the Kashmir Valley.
"It will be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours till Friday in the Valley," the official said.
It was minus 2.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar, minus 4 in Pahalgam and minus 4.6 in Gulmarg.
Jammu city recorded 8.8, Katra 8, Batote 2.7, Bannihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 0.7 as the night's lowest temperatures.
(Representional picture)