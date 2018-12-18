Intense cold wave continues in Kashmir, Ladakh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A severe cold wave continued in Kashmir and the Ladakh region on Tuesday with the minimum temperatures drop below the freezing point, said a MeT department official.
He forecast similar weather condition for another week. Kargil was coldest in the state at minus 15.8 degree Celsius followed by Leh minus 15.1 degree Celsius.
In Kashmir, hill stations Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 7.7 and minus 7.6 degree Celsius respectively.
In Srinagar the minimum temperatures was minus 4.6 degree Celsius.
Jammu city recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.5, Batote 3.6, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the night's lowest temperatures.