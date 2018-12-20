Intense cold wave continues in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave swept the Kashmir Valley on Thursday with further drop in the night temperatures.
Chillai Kalan, the 40-day-long period of harsh winter, will begin from Friday and it will end on January 30.
There was a further drop in night temperatures during the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said.
Leh recorded minus 14.7 degree celsius, Pahalgam minus 6.8, Gulmarg minus 5.4 degrees Celsius and Srinagar minus 4.9 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperatures in Jammu city was recorded 6.1, Katra 6.2, Batote 1.6, Bannihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah 0.3 degree Celsius.