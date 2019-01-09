Intense cold wave continues in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave continued in Kashmir, dropping minimum temperatures below the freezing point on Wednesday.
The meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of snow and rain across Jammu and Kashmir beginning from Friday.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.0, Gulmarg minus 2.2 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Kargil was coldest at minus 15.3 degree Celsius and Leh 9.9 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperatures in Jammu was recorded 4.9 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.1, Batote minus 0.1, Bannihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 degree Celsius.