Intelligence sharing Pak’s duty: Malik

June 20, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

‘Situation peaceful, no threat to tourists in Valley’

Asserting that situation in Kashmir was peaceful, Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said Pakistan was duty bound to share intelligence inputs about militant attacks with Government of India (GoI).

“Absolutely, it (information sharing from Pakistan) should happen. It is their duty. But, it needs to be seen whether Pakistan is able to stop militant activities on its own soil,” Malik told reporters on sidelines of a police function at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.

He was responding to a question whether intelligence sharing should take place from Pakistan as it had recently alerted Indian authorities about possibility of militant attack in Pulwama district.

On Monday, militants had targeted army’s vehicle with IED-laden car at Arihal area of Pulwama. In the militant attack, two army men were killed and four others injured.

Monday’s IED attack was third such attack carried out by militants to target forces since February this year.

The Governor said militant attacks were not new thing in Kashmir.

“During six months, the troops had subdued militancy. However, militants are under pressure from Pakistan. I believe that they remain under pressure from across the border to carry out some attacks,” Malik said adding militants were carrying sporadic attacks as they feel defeat besides their infrastructure, which they had built during last 10 years, has been destroyed in Kashmir.

Maintaining that there was no threat to tourists in Valley, he said the militant recruitment and stone pelting has come down. “It has rather come to a halt in Kashmir.”

“People understand that this path (militancy) will take them to nowhere. Three days ago, two youth returned back from the militancy fold,” he said.

The Governor said ground situation was peaceful in Kashmir.

He, however, said even America, England and France have not been able to stop such random incidents.

“Attacks happen. But, we will deal with it very soon,” he said.