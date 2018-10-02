INTACH, German Embassy sign Rs 32 lakh project to restore Oont Kadal glory

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 1:
Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Monday signed a project carrying a grant of Rs 32 lakh with the German Embassy for preservation and restoration of the Oont Kadal, a Mughal era bridge.
The 17th-century bridge shaped like the hump of a camel is situated in the environs of the Dal Lake.
Speaking during the Project Signing Ceremony here at Shalimar garden, Convener of INTACH (J&K Chapter), Saleem Beg said the Oont Kadal is part of the buffer zone of the Nishat and Shalimar gardens and it was from this bridge that the Mughals used to have the first look of the garden they wanted to visit.
“From Oont Kadal the gardens open up like a book,” Beg said, adding that the Oont Kadal has been most photographed part of the Dal Lake during yesteryears when the Bollywood films were mostly shot in the Valley.
He said the INTACH is proposing to move to the second level of the restoration of the heritage of the Mughal gardens
“We are coming up with a formal dossier. We have gone to Delhi to talk to experts,” he said, “If that happens we will have proper management plans for these gardens.”
He said there would be a regulatory mechanism around these gardens which would help preserve the natural landscape.
“This would bring Kashmir on the world map with rich cultural sites,” Beg said.
Secretary Culture Department, Saleem Shishgar said Jammu Kashmir would soon have a new legislation under which the private sector companies can take up cultural and heritage sites for preserving and restoring them.
He said the German embassy has been helping in the restoration of tangible cultural heritage in terms of Oont Kadal along with helping in the restoration of intangible heritage by organising concerts of maestros like Zubin Mehta.
The Oont Kadal is a part of the third project of the INTACH J&K Chapter in collaboration with the German embassy, the earlier being the restoration of the ceiling of Black Pavilion of Shalimar Garden and preservation of a monastery in Ladakh.
Oont Kadal is stone masonry bridge which was essentially part of the erstwhile Chaudhri Soth that started the Naidyar Bridle in Kralyar (Rainawari) and opened up at lshber.
As per INTACH, the bridge is believed to be built during later part of 1670 during Mughal Rule.
In 2010 the Nishat Bagh, along with six other Mughal Gardens was placed on the UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites and as such the Oont Kadal is considered an integral visual component of the Nishat Bagh and is delineated as part of the potential World Heritage Property of Nishat Bagh.
Over the years INTACH has been working with the Cultural Division of the Embassy of Germany in New Delhi during which time the Embassy has provided financial support for various projects.
