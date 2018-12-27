Institutionalize grievance redressal mechanism in districts: Kansal to DCs

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 26:
Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring and Grievances, Rohit Kansal on Wednesday impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to institutionalize the grievance redressal mechanism to provide instant succor to the people.
According to an official, the Principal Secretary was speaking at a meeting convened with the Deputy Commissioner through video-conferencing to review performance of District-Level Grievance Cells.
The meeting was attended by Project Director, J&K Government Grievance Cell (JKGGC), Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Additional Secretary Service Grievance Secretariat Das Raj Baghat, Additional Secretary Information Technology Department Vaibhav Kohli.
The Principal Secretary said the Governor’s administration is for institutionalizing the public grievance redressal system so that every grievance is heard and disposed of timely with prompt action.
Emphasizing on listening public grievances regularly, Kansal directed for making the district grievance cells more vibrant by tracking and maintaining record of grievances lodged by the people.
He also directed for sparing a time slot at every district headquarter for daily public grievances hearing, besides undertaking weekly tour for holding outreach camps so that no grievance is left unheard.
Kansal directed for submitting a report regarding the functioning of district grievance cells and nominating a senior official from each district as a Nodal Officer who will track the status of grievances in the concerned district. He added that the nodal officer will be provided IT setup and technical staff for smooth functioning of the grievance cell.
The Principal Secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to submit weekly report to the central grievance cell regarding the grievances registered and disposal thereof. He further directed the district nodal officers to work in close coordination with central grievance cell for timely and quality disposal of grievances.
He also directed for preparing a SoP of grievance cell, besides proper documentation and tracing for quality and timely disposal of grievances registered with district grievance cells.
The Principal Secretary also directed for disseminating information regarding DC’s weekly plan for holding public grievance camps via Information & Public Relation Department as well as other media platforms.
Kansal also sought suggestion of the DCs for better and haste-free functioning of grievance redressal mechanism of the state. The DCs apprised him about various initiatives already taken at district headquarters besides issues faced by them to dispose of grievances in a time bound manner.
The Principle secretary assured all required support and asked them to work with zeal and enthusiasm to reach common masses and not let any grievance unheard.