Institute of Music & Fine Arts at KU campus crave for attention

Srinagar, Jan 21:
Over 50-year-old prestigious Institute of Music and Fine Arts, the only institution of its kind in the Valley is craving for attention due to the official apathy as no steps are being taken to maintain the significance of the institute after it was shifted to Kashmir University from Raj Bagh area of Srinagar here.
Sources told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that over two years have elapsed since the institute was shifted to Kashmir University; the institute is a glaring example of official apathy as the authorities have even failed to depute a Principal who has the knowledge of the subject.
They said that a Professor from Political Science has been tasked to head the institute.
“The erstwhile government has made Music and Fine Arts a subject but at the same time they should look into it as the institute is losing its position at Kashmir University,” they told KNS.
Sources further said that in case the authorities are really concerned towards the institute then they should have appointed the experts for the institute who are currently serving at Jamia Millia and other institutes outside the State.
“Such is the position of institute that it feels that Music and Fine Arts has been declared untouchable,” they said, adding that the authorities must take steps to ensure the career of students is not risked.
Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, registrar of the Kashmir University told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that he was recently appointed as registrar but none from the institute approached him so far. “The staff or students of the institute should approach to me to discuss or elaborate their grievances so that their issues will be resolved,” he added.