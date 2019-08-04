Instill sense of confidence among people: NC to Govt

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing concern over unprecedented situation leading to the restriction of two important pilgrimages of Amarnath in the Valley and Machail Mata in Kishtwar, National Conference on Saturday called for initiation of effective and immediate measures to instill confidence among the people by defusing the atmosphere of uncertainty and appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony, brotherhood and uphold secular values, a resolution adopted at an emergent meeting of senior National Conference leaders held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon stated.

Provincial President Devender Singh Rana presided over the meeting, attended among others by senior leaders Ajay Sadhotra and Surjeet Singh Slathia.

"Circulation various communications in public domain through various social media platforms and the advisory to pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley, has given rise to uncertainty and needs to be contained”.

The senior leaders expressed concern over unchecked rumors, having potential of vitiating the atmosphere and stressed the crucial need for taking the people into confidence on the obtaining situation.

National Conference urged the people of Jammu to maintain time tested communal harmony and brotherhood. They exuded confidence that the inheritors of the glorious ethos of Jammu – the Dogras will rise to the occasion again and demonstrate their unflinching faith in regional and communal harmony. "This has been our greatest strength and valuable treasure', they maintained.

The National Conference leaders made a passionate appeal to the people, irrespective of regional and religious affiliations, to maintain peace and calm.