Instead of killing one by one bombard us all: KEA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28 :
Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairperson (KEA) Muhammad Yaseen Khan Friday, strongly condemned the killing of civilian Muhammad Saleem at Noor Bagh Srinagar. Khan said, Muhammad Saleem was killed in a target firing at his home and even his funeral procession was not spared without the use of force. “Instead of killing us one by one Government forces who have already declared war on Kashmiris should bombard us all together overnight to make it easy for them”, Khan said.
Khan who also heads Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) blamed government forces for carrying out a “planned massacre” and termed this incident as sheer cowardice and inhuman act. He said, “Atrocities evolved into worst ever humanitarian crises unleashed by the government forces are now becoming intolerable and suffocating with each passing day.”
Terming it a cold-blooded murder, Khan said, how can they kill any innocent without any justification? “Civilians continue to get killed and maimed at the will of trigger-happy forces as it is the worst form of human rights abuses and violations in Kashmir”, Khan said. While appealing international rights groups to take cognizance of the human rights violations taking place, Khan said it is now a routine affair of the forces to kill Kashmir’s young at their will and wish.
“I appeal Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take notice of the rights violations committed by the forces in the Valley and depute their teams to look into the abuses,” Khan said in a statement.