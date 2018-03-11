Instead of Kashmiris, make forces understand Payam-i-Mohabat: Rasheed to Sri Sri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Asking Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to be honest while conveying the feelings and sentiments of people of J&K to rest of India, AIP chief and MLA Langate Er Rasheed Saturday termed today’s incident at SKICC as “eye-opener” for New Delhi.
In a statement Er Rasheed said: “Before asking Kashmiris to forget past Sri Sri should have advised New Delhi also to forget its arrogance of past and come forward for a realistic and honorable settlement to resolve Kashmir dispute. Kashmiris would have appreciated had Sri Sri Ravi Shankar raised voice for Kashmiris who have been butchered by security forces and other central agencies since 1989, at various forums all over India.”
“Mr Sri Sri should first condemn the unabated killings and he should have raised tremendous pressure through civil society and other groups on political parties in India to give Kashmiris Right to Self Determination,” Rasheed said and added that “whatsoever participants did at SKICC was what Sri Sri deserved as his sermon on ‘Art of Living’ to Kashmiris was like adding salt to their injuries.”
Rasheed said: “Rather narrating Kashmiris Payam-i-Mohabat , Sri Sri should have visited Shopian and other places of army camps and explained people the significance of ‘Message of Love’. Those having lost one lakh lives, sacrificed their honor and dignity, faced forced labor and forced disappearances, got blinded through pallets, hanged and even dead bodies not returned to the families, humiliated on daily basis know art of living better than Sri Sri.”
“The pro-Azadi slogans and people’s anger should make Sri Sri understand that Kashmiris cannot afford to surrender. The only contribution of Sri Sri towards Kashmir has been to use sincerity of Burhan Wani’s father in trying to distort his image and create confusion among Kashmiris soon after Burhan got martyred. Sri Sri should understand that it is very difficult for Kashmiris to forget the past as they are not enemies of India but simply want their political right which has been promised by United Nations,” Rasheed said in his statement.
Rasheed added that people like Sri Sri do visit Kashmir on occasions just to check mood of the people and see if Kashmiris have lost the stamina “to carry forward a peaceful political struggle for seeking right to self determination”.
0 Comment(s)