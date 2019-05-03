Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly polls, Omar to Modi

May 03, 2019 | Agencies

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about delay in J&K Assembly election instead of asserting that ‘IPL could not be played in India for two seasons.

Omar, who is the former chief minister of J&K, said the Modi-led NDA is the first government since 1996 that has been 'unable or unwilling' to have Assembly elections in J&K on schedule.

“Why is the Hon PM talking about IPL? His is the first government since 1996 that has been unable/unwilling to have assembly elections in J&K on schedule. Why doesn’t he talk about that also?,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.