May 03, 2019 | Agencies

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly polls, Omar to Modi

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about delay in J&K Assembly election instead of asserting that ‘IPL could not be played in India for two seasons.

Omar, who is the former chief minister of J&K, said the Modi-led NDA is the first government since 1996 that has been 'unable or unwilling' to have Assembly elections in J&K on schedule.

“Why is the Hon PM talking about IPL? His is the first government since 1996 that has been unable/unwilling to have assembly elections in J&K on schedule. Why doesn’t he talk about that also?,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

