Inspection of petrol pumps conducted in Shopian

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Wednesday imposed a fine amount of Rs 2,000 against two petrol pumps for non-compliance of mandatory safety and security.

In an official communique issued here, the department acting upon the complaints received from the people of district Shopian against petrol pumps, constituted a team of FCS&CA along with representatives of Indian Oil Corporation and Crime Branch Kashmir who conducted a surprise inspection of the five petrol pumps in District Shopian in order to check their accuracies.

During inspection most of the dispensing units of petrol pumps were found issuing the fuel correctly. However, two petrol pumps were found non complaint of mandatory safety and security and were penalized with a fine an amount of Rs 2000.