Inspect fuel stations

Surprise inspections of petrol pumps in the state by officials of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) is a fruitful exercise. Unfortunately such inspections are rarely conducted, and most of the times there is no one to monitor the people who work at the fuel pumps. Although the filling stations today have digital meters with readings that display fuel price, density and units, many people still have doubts and believe there is tampering done by the operators. In the past, LMD inspections revealed that operators at fuel pumps resorted to unfair practices and the department even penalized many pumps for violating the rules. In some of the states, fuel pumps have come up with transparent filling tubes/pipes so that buyers can see the fuel that is being pumped into their vehicles. It will be a welcome move if the department here issues direction to the same effect. We are aware of the large scale growth of motor vehicles and machines operating on fuel and they have significantly increased the consumption of fuel. While fuel like petrol and diesel is readily available at stations, consumers who halt for few minutes to fill their vehicles’ tanks often have doubts about delivery. Those who are wary keep an eye on the gauge readings while refueling. Whether it is enough to ensure customer satisfaction – opinions differ, but a good number of people believe that even meters can be tampered. Although limited such complaints are made officially, yet for consumers’ satisfaction it is the duty of the government to hear complaints and work out a mechanism which is effective. Surprise inspections may be one among the means, but there is a lot that can be improved. For instance, a helpline on which complaints can be registered against particular pumps or operators can prove helpful to buyers. For the department instead of random inspections, they can monitor the activities at those filling stations against whom complaints are made. Even if there is a small margin kept for profits, some people may be illegally putting a lot of money in their kitty. The LMD must come up with innovative ways to ensure correct delivery. Cases where people feel they have been cheated by fuel pump operators need to be addressed properly. After all it is these people who lose the money. There is a gauge that shows density of fuel, but for the buyers there is no way to know or be sure that it is correct.