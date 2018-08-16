Insaniyat slogan hollow, deceitful: Geelani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 15:
Reacting to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech at Lal Qila in New Delhi, wherein, referring to Kashmir, he said that “we are on the path shown by Atal Biharai Vajpayee, which is the right and realistic way to move forward as it stands on the solid foundation of Insaniyat, Jamhoriyat and Kashmiriyat”, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Wednesday said that personally Vajpayee may be a saintly figure for India and may have a liberal and realistic image, “but he has grown up and has been nourished by the Sang Parivar ideology”.
“His mindset and psyche reflects that he‘s stanch RSS follower as he genetically belongs to this ideology. In his tenure, the mantra of Jamhoriyat carried the same meaning and message and the blood of our innocent people was spilled in the streets, as is being done by the Modi brigade today,” Geelani said in his statement.
“Insaniyat we have been testing for the last 7 decades and his slogan was as hollow and deceitful as of others.”
Hurriyat (G) chairman said that this “myth and rhetoric of presenting Vajpayee, with a more human heart which beats for the helpless and suppressed Kashmiris”, is being propagated at such a high pitch that even common Kashmiris treat him as their well-wisher”.
Referring to Narendra Modi’s remarks of no bullet, no abuse, only a warm and affectionate hug to Kashmiris can resolve Kashmir issue, he said it is nothing but “a well scripted and stage managed drama by a world famous actor”.
Had these words any meaning or reality for the people in the corridors of power in New Delhi – our dozens of youth including the civilians would not have been crushed on daily basis, he said, adding; “This paradise on earth would not have been turned into hell, where only death and destruction is seen everywhere.”
“Modi’s magical speech may be celebrated by his own people and his stooges everywhere, but we Kashmiris have been witnessing their real face for decades and we are well aware of their acts,” he said.
Referring to NN Vohra’s “dialogue gimmicks”, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman said that “chief ministers, governors and other faces of Indian imperialism should restrict themselves to the job assigned to them and these mightier and gigantic issues like Kashmir are beyond their acumen and they should not try to poke their nose in these issues.”
“Converting the whole state into an army garrison, carrying out unabated killings and countless arrests, suffocating the whole population and then cunningly advocating the process of dialogue is nothing but a joke to be laughed at,” Geelani said.